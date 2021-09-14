https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/megyn-kelly-points-out-the-mask-hypocrisy-on-display-by-elitist-snobs-at-the-met-gala/

With everyone focused on the “tax the rich” hypocrisy on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress, Megyn Kelly pointed out the *other* hypocrisy going on, that being that while our kids are in school fully masked, AOC and the other celebrities all were happily mask free at the gala:

A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite.

Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other “Rules for Thee but Not for Me” pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE. https://t.co/soAcjWUjNs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2021

Yes, yes they were all reportedly vaccinated but that doesn’t matter. According to The Met’s website, “masks are required for all visitors”:

Yet, no masks from the celebrities in attendance while the regular people who worked the gala *did* have to wear one:

How come only the help is wearing masks? pic.twitter.com/n8ista1DUn — e-beth (@ebeth360) September 14, 2021

“Rules for me, not for thee”:

This. This is the tweet. @megynkelly is spot-on. These people just don’t get it…they can’t keep going around telling ‘the rest of us how to live our lives’ and then go about and live their lives the way they see fit. So much hypocrisy–Rules for me, not for thee. https://t.co/9ePvSrG0dI — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) September 14, 2021

Bingo:

Our 8, 10 & 11 yr olds are in masks ALL DAY at school. They eat lunch divided from the other kids by plexiglass – there is no conversation. These pics of these elitist snobs w/no masks, surrounded by crowds, eating & dancing the nite away – are INFURIATING. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2021

***

