As Twitchy reported earlier, an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Bob Costa on the last days of the Trump administration claims that chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in secret phone calls assured his Chinese counterpart that “if we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Milley was apparently so concerned about President Trump’s mental state that he feared he might launch nukes at China and instructed senior military officials “not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.”

Take from it what you will, but even Alexander Vindman says if the claims are true, Milley must resign, in part for breaking the chain of command.

If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that. #dotherightthingintherightway https://t.co/izsMMCFPrz — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) September 14, 2021

Mollie Hemingway’s takeaway: holy crap.

Holy crap. When even **this guy** says you’ve gone too far in breaking chain of command and engaging in treasonous behavior, you know you’ve gone way, way, way too far. https://t.co/0sBJvftg0e — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2021

That guy literally wrote the book on breaking the chain of command. — Captain_P (@Captain93356061) September 14, 2021

It’s like they’re one upping each other. — Susan in laguna (@Susaninlaguna) September 14, 2021

Well if anyone would know about treason it would be the Vindmans — Patrick Barker (@jpatrickb40) September 14, 2021

He does know he’s Alexander Vindman, right? 😂 — AccountSuspended (@FuckJackDorseyT) September 14, 2021

This is the pot calling the kettle black. The real question is why? — Carlington Racki (@CarlingtonRacki) September 14, 2021

When you’ve lost Vindman it must be bad — sandy (@sgalicastro) September 14, 2021

Vindman is right. We cannot have this. — Ron Russell (@RonRussell11) September 14, 2021

He should also be court martialed for the outrageous crime of making me agree with Vindman. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 14, 2021

Intel swamp vs. military swamp. Knives out for who’s gonna get the blame for all the failures. — J D (@Jdkoa) September 14, 2021

They’re throwing Milley under the bus. Deservedly, but why now? Who else was involved in this? They know something we don’t. — MicahDee (@MicahDee14) September 14, 2021

Vindman piling on makes it pretty clear Milley is the designated fall guy, it’s all theatre. — Kevin Carolan (@KCarolanDC) September 14, 2021

He needs to be gone immediately. He’ll have more time to study white rage — eagle (@joe_eagle75) September 14, 2021

Sounds like Miley has some white rage toward Trump. I love how Trump can just make libs go berserk 😂 — Larry (@LBJ2030) September 14, 2021

Not buying it. Vindman would have done the same thing, he’s just trying to sell his book and hang with celebrities. — Still Here (@NotReallyGone) September 14, 2021

It does seem out of character, that’s for sure.

I clicked the tweet and the responses from the Vindman fanbase did not disappoint. — FCazayoux (@FCazayoux) September 14, 2021

