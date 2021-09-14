https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/mollie-hemingway-notes-that-even-alexander-vindman-says-mark-milley-must-resign-over-new-revelations/

As Twitchy reported earlier, an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Bob Costa on the last days of the Trump administration claims that chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in secret phone calls assured his Chinese counterpart that “if we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Milley was apparently so concerned about President Trump’s mental state that he feared he might launch nukes at China and instructed senior military officials “not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.”

Take from it what you will, but even Alexander Vindman says if the claims are true, Milley must resign, in part for breaking the chain of command.

Mollie Hemingway’s takeaway: holy crap.

It does seem out of character, that’s for sure.

