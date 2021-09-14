https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-guest-journalist-katty-kay-tells-dr-anthony-fauci-that-its-crazy-she-can-travel-around-the-country-without-showing-proof-of-vaccination

British journalist Katty Kay told infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday that she found it “crazy” that she was freely able to travel in the United States without having to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

What are the details?

Kay and Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s Tuesday broadcast of “Morning Joe” where the two discussed whether they believed that the U.S. government would mandate proof of vaccination to travel — a notion that Kay said is “common practice” across the United Kingdom.

“It seems crazy to me that a year-and-a-half into this [pandemic], you can still, I can still get on a plane to Boston or California and nobody is going to check me,” she admitted. “Do you think that needs to change?”

He responded by noting that such a practice was “not on the table yet,” but that it is “under consideration.”

What else?

On Monday, Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor,

said that he would support the idea “that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated.”

“It’s on the table,” he told The Washington Post earlier the same day. “We haven’t decided yet. But if the president said, ‘You know, let’s go ahead and do it,’ I would be supportive of it.”

He also pointed to remarks that the president made last week in which he said that the Transportation Security Administration would double fines for those who refuse to wear masks in airports.

The Biden administration last week announced new, widespread vaccination requirements for all businesses with more than 100 employees, certain health-care facilities, and all federal employees. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out vaccine mandates for domestic flights.

“We are always looking at more we can do to protect and save lives,” Psaki said in Friday remarks. “Obviously, he made a significant and bold announcement yesterday, so I don’t have anything to predict or preview for you, but we’ll continue to look for ways to save more lives.”

