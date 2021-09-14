https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/14/msnbcs-katty-kay-dragged-for-saying-its-crazy-americans-can-travel-freely-without-showing-their-papers-assist-from-the-angry-little-covid-gnome-himself/

As Americans woke up to coverage of the rich elite attending the Met Gala without a mask in sight (unless you were an assistant, the media in attendance, or ‘the help’), MSBNC’s Katty Kay was interviewing the High Priest of COVID, Fauci, about how CRAZY it is Americans are allowed to travel freely without showing their papers.

In case you were wondering how awful and stupid everything has really gotten.

Watch this:

MSNBC’s @KattyKay_: “It seems to me crazy” I can travel around the United States without showing proof of vaccination Fauci: “It’s seriously being considered” pic.twitter.com/pThhz47PMh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.

But c’mon.

It’s crazy that Americans can travel freely?! REALLY?!

And Fauci all but threatening that it’s being considered?

Screw these people.

Traveling around the US without showing proof of vaccination is now considered crazy by the MSM….. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 14, 2021

WANTING YOUR FREEDOM IS A BAD THING.

Or something.

They’re one step away from marking houses. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 14, 2021

liberals hate family. — still nunya (@lazyone2222) September 14, 2021

Fauci is evil. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 14, 2021

Yes, he is.

This needs to stop. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) September 14, 2021

We are living in exceptionally stupid times.

Oh, it got worse.

Fauci on what his current threshold is for reaching herd immunity through vaccination: “We don’t know .. . What I think is as close to the truth as you will get, you’ll know it when you see it.” pic.twitter.com/UZbEr6WoXS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

Which means never.

They will never stop pushing this crap because they love the power.

Smug little douche.

Grr.

***

