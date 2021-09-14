http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0emZj2COTZg/

ELON Musk has sparked a Twitter frenzy after he said there were UFOs as Congress moved to set up a unit to probe mysterious crafts detected by the US military.

The SpaceX CEO comments come after he said he believed that civilisations might have existed in our galaxy.

4 NINTCHDBPICT000671254209 Credit: AFP

4 NINTCHDBPICT000679745391 Credit: Twitter

Three months ago the Pentagon shared a bombshell report that didn’t rule out aliens existing.

The long-awaited report was released in June and detailed what the government knows about a series of mysterious flying objects that had been observed in military airspaces over the last several decades.

Now Musk has seemingly said he believed there could be visitors from another world.

He tweeted: “I’m not saying there are UFOs … but there are UFOs.”

This sparked a huge response on Twitter, with many asking him if he knew more about the existence of aliens.

One said: “With all the SpaceX flights you did…I’m pretty sure you have tons of Monitors into a Dark Room where you keep watching the classified images your cameras get.

“But the question is: Does NASA monitor it as well? Release the secrets Elon. Life is too short.”

Earlier this year, Musk said while he has not seen any evidence of aliens, there could be “dead civilisations” out in space.

But speaking in a discussion on the voice-chatting app Clubhouse, he said that there are arguments that it is likely that consciousness might exist outside of Mars, but he was “pretty sure he would know about it”.

He said: “I have seen nothing to indicate that there is any alien civilisation whatsoever.

“I’d be the first to jump on that in a second, but I’ve seen no such evidence.”

US Legislation contained within the upcoming FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act calls for the establishment of a permanent office to address UFOs

I’m not saying there are UFOs … but there are UFO Elon Musk

If passed, the move would represent a monumental shift in the US government’s over half-century position which constantly denied they exist.

Yesterday a UFO was spotted near the International Space Station during a live feed, sparking a new wave of alien conspiracy theories.

The unusual white, cylinder-shaped device was seen on the same day as “high-speed” objects were caught hovering near NASA’s International Space Station.

YouTube user MrMBB333 uploaded the two sightings in a clip titled “Ok, something is CLEARLY roaming the skies of this planet!”, which showed the incidents occurring side-by-side.

4 A screengrab of two unidentified objects shooting past the International Space Station

4 An unusual white, cylinder-like object without wings was spotted in North Carolina

UFO spotted near International Space Station on live feed sparking alien conspiracy theories

