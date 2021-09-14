https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/09/14/new-quinnipiac-poll-youre-underwater-joe-and-your-afghanistan-disaster-is-in-the-toilet-n443144
About The Author
Related Posts
New York's New Governor Adds Thousands of Deaths to State COVID Totals, Affirms Andrew Cuomo Was Cooking the Books
August 25, 2021
Another Hysterical Ivermectin Claim Bites the Dust and Garners an Incredible Correction
September 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy