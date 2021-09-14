https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-video-from-project-veritas/
Exposing elder abuse and medical insurance fraud at Senior Facilities
This clip alone should horrify everyone @aegisliving allegedly drugged an elderly resident with Xanax to force the COVID vax on her and told her it was the flu shot…then she died not long after… pic.twitter.com/F9Gdhs89Q1
