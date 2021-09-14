https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/14/new-york-times-quietly-removes-claim-that-hunter-biden-laptop-story-was-unsubstantiated-n1478563

Recently, the Federal Election Commission decided that Twitter’s censoring of the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden laptop story from last year did not violate election laws. In reporting on the new development on Monday, the Times was still covering for Biden. Here’s what the article said.

The Federal Election Commission has dismissed Republican accusations that Twitter violated election laws in October by blocking people from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son Hunter Biden.

This description of the laptop story being “unsubstantiated” was echoed in a tweet soon after publication.

Breaking News: The FEC ruled that Twitter’s decision in October to block an unsubstantiated article about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, did not violate election laws, according to a document obtained by The New York Times. https://t.co/EzFKKvQ7X2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 13, 2021

However, sometime later, the story was changed to read the following:

When Twitter decided briefly last fall to block users from posting links to an article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son Hunter, it prompted a conservative outcry that Big Tech was improperly aiding Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign.

Despite the rather significant change, no editor’s note acknowledging the revisions was added to the story.

Hours later, the New York Times publishes an update to an article that removes the word “unsubstantiated” when talking about a New York Post article on Hunter Biden that was the subject of an FEC complainthttps://t.co/0SmUyIdP70 pic.twitter.com/FD7EpAEP3O — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 13, 2021

Joe Biden’s campaign never denied that the laptop in question was Hunter’s. The left tried to distract the public from the embarrassing contents of the laptop by, of course, blaming Russia. But, this wasn’t a story about foreign interference. It was merely Hunter Biden’s stupidity. The owner of the computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., had a signed receipt proving Hunter did bring the laptop in for repair, which he never came back for. Since then, text messages, photos, and videos have been leaked, as well as evidence proving Joe Biden had a meeting with Hunter and one of his associates at Burisma Holdings. In fact, Hunter even conceded that it “could be his.” A recently leaked video of Hunter Biden and a prostitute that came from the laptop even shows Hunter claiming that Russia has dirt on him and that he was worried about being blackmailed.

The Hunter Biden laptop story was never unsubstantiated. Fake stories about Donald Trump were allowed to spread like wildfire on social media, yet, Twitter took it upon itself to shield the public from this damaging story that could hurt Joe Biden’s campaign. Despite all the evidence that has been leaked since then—the photos, videos, chat transcripts, etc.—the New York Times still tried to dismiss the laptop story as bunk.

If anyone thought that the media would return to legitimate journalism after the fall of Afghanistan… well, you were wrong.

