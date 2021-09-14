https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/new-york-times-quietly-removes-the-word-unsubstantiated-from-its-latest-piece-on-hunter-biden-and-his-laptop/

The New York Times reported Monday that the FEC ruled that Twitter’s decision to block the New York Post’s article last October about Hunter Biden’s laptop did not violate election laws, even though it was probably the most egregious act of political censorship by a social media company aside from the banning of President Donald Trump — at least Twitter’s excuse that Trump was violating its terms of service could be argued.

As Twitchy reported, the Times did President Biden a solid by noting in its story and tweet that the Post’s story about Hunter’s laptop was “unsubstantiated.”

It seems the Times got some blowback for that tweet, as the word “unsubstantiated” has been found to have been quietly removed from the article.

Here’s a screenshot for posterity:

There are more than a hundred comments on Fox News’ tweet, and nearly every one of them is telling Fox to move on and that no one cares about Hunter’s laptop, the emails on it, and the fact that Twitter prevented people from sharing the story the month before the election.

The thing is, Hunter smoking crack was the least of it — that was no secret. But that and explicit videos didn’t seem to interest people who thought Trump was being blackmailed by Vladimir Putin over a “pee-pee tape” that, as far as we know, Tom Arnold is still searching for.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...