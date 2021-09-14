https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/new-york-times-quietly-removes-the-word-unsubstantiated-from-its-latest-piece-on-hunter-biden-and-his-laptop/

The New York Times reported Monday that the FEC ruled that Twitter’s decision to block the New York Post’s article last October about Hunter Biden’s laptop did not violate election laws, even though it was probably the most egregious act of political censorship by a social media company aside from the banning of President Donald Trump — at least Twitter’s excuse that Trump was violating its terms of service could be argued.

As Twitchy reported, the Times did President Biden a solid by noting in its story and tweet that the Post’s story about Hunter’s laptop was “unsubstantiated.”

Breaking News: The FEC ruled that Twitter’s decision in October to block an unsubstantiated article about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, did not violate election laws, according to a document obtained by The New York Times. https://t.co/EzFKKvQ7X2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 13, 2021

It seems the Times got some blowback for that tweet, as the word “unsubstantiated” has been found to have been quietly removed from the article.

New York Times stealth-edits report on Hunter Biden laptop story, scrubs ‘unsubstantiated’ following backlashhttps://t.co/meHZfdXc9D — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 14, 2021

This NYT article no longer calls it “unsubstantiated.” Where the original version said Twitter blocked people “from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article” on Hunter Biden, newer version deleted word “unsubstantiated.” No editor’s note.https://t.co/3V0d0zZ6yx https://t.co/Dm0y74mXPw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2021

Here’s a screenshot for posterity:

Hours later, the New York Times publishes an update to an article that removes the word “unsubstantiated” when talking about a New York Post article on Hunter Biden that was the subject of an FEC complainthttps://t.co/0SmUyIdP70 pic.twitter.com/FD7EpAEP3O — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 13, 2021

And they still wonder why people don’t have any faith in corporate media. https://t.co/msmnyx17cJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021

There are more than a hundred comments on Fox News’ tweet, and nearly every one of them is telling Fox to move on and that no one cares about Hunter’s laptop, the emails on it, and the fact that Twitter prevented people from sharing the story the month before the election.

The New York Times STILL wants you to believe that Hunter Biden’s laptop is “unsubstantiated,” even though we’ve all seen the videos from the laptop of him smoking crack with our own eyes. This is why the corporate media has lost all credibility. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/VRSeQJtUrO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 13, 2021

The thing is, Hunter smoking crack was the least of it — that was no secret. But that and explicit videos didn’t seem to interest people who thought Trump was being blackmailed by Vladimir Putin over a “pee-pee tape” that, as far as we know, Tom Arnold is still searching for.

Related:

NYT does Joe Biden a solid by reporting the latest on the case of Twitter suppressing the NY Post’s ‘unsubstantiated article’ about Hunter Biden https://t.co/dc40Wx0BA7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

