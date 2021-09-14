https://www.theblaze.com/news/vikings-owner-donate-social-justice

The principal owner of the Minnesota Vikings professional football team donated $5 million to New York Law School to support a program intended to train agents of “social change.”

Zygi Wilf is a real estate billionaire who received a law degree from New York Law School in 1973. In a statement after making the donation to the school from his family’s philanthropical organization, Wilf said that the donation would help encourage diversity in the legal field.

“As an alumnus of (New York Law School), I know the students are committed to creating a fairer, more just world, and we look forward to seeing what these scholars accomplish as part of this program,” Wilf said, according to Reuters.

“It is also essential that we continue to diversify the legal field,” he added, “and we hope this program will attract a diverse range of students who can bring new perspectives and insights to the legal profession.”

The school said that the donation would allow them to “profoundly expand” their efforts to support students interested in seeking legal instruction in social justice.

The school will offer scholarships through the newly organized Wilf Impact Center for the sake of training agents of social agents. Students chosen for the social justice scholarships will be called Wilf Scholars.

“This transformative gift will open doors and change lives,” said New York Law School dean Anthony Crowell in a statement about the donation.

“I am profoundly grateful to Zygi Wilf and his family for their exceptional vision, their commitment a more inclusive legal profession, and their belief in the power of change through the law,” he added.

The Vikings lost their first game of the 2021 season on Sunday in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27 to 24, despite being 3 point betting favorites.

