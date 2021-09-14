https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/nicki-minaj-tells-meghan-mccain-to-eat-sit/

It’s not just Joy Reid getting targeted by singer Nicki Minaj.

She’s also after Meghan McCain over this tweet saying, “that’s entirely enough internet today” in response to Minaj’s swollen testicle story:

Minaj tweeted at McCain, “eat s*it you”:

Well, that escalated quickly as the saying goes:

This is why we love Twitter most days:

McCain fired back, calling Minaj “deeply irresponsible”:

There’s a whole lot we never expected on our BINGO cards, too:

***

