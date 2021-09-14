https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/nicki-minaj-tells-meghan-mccain-to-eat-sit/

It’s not just Joy Reid getting targeted by singer Nicki Minaj.

She’s also after Meghan McCain over this tweet saying, “that’s entirely enough internet today” in response to Minaj’s swollen testicle story:

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

I for one would definitely watch an interview with Nicki Minaj’s cousins friend with the alleged swollen vaccine testicles. I would appreciate a good journalist tracking him down. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

Minaj tweeted at McCain, “eat s*it you”:

Eat shit you https://t.co/s9RViCue3A — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Well, that escalated quickly as the saying goes:

This is why we love Twitter most days:

I could not love this more. https://t.co/KMEEw9y0pO — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 14, 2021

McCain fired back, calling Minaj “deeply irresponsible”:

You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans. Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad. I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid.#TeamCardi https://t.co/JMiJVNpBBA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021

There’s a whole lot we never expected on our BINGO cards, too:

I didn’t have a famous rapper losing her mind at me for not being an anti vaxxer on twitter on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021

***

