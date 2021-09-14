https://hannity.com/media-room/no-blinken-clue-sec-of-state-dodges-on-whether-us-equipment-in-afghanistan-will-be-destroyed/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to comment this week on why the Biden administration won’t destroy high-profile US equipment in Afghanistan, telling lawmakers to ask the Department of Defense.

“Heavy equipment, the tanks, the helicopters, all this is GPS tracked. We can identify this. Why did we not destroy it, or don’t destroy it now?” asked one lawmaker.

“I know my colleagues from the Defense Department will have an opportunity to speak to Congress, they’re the experts on this,” deflected Blinken.

“We know the location of this equipment, are we going to destroy it or not?” pressed the legislator.

“Much of this equipment is either inoperable or will soon be inoperable because they can’t be maintained,” claimed the Secretary of State.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made similar comments after the fall of Kabul in late August.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone,” the Biden adviser said. “But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and, obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

“The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan said. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.”

“When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan concluded.

