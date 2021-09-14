https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/norm-macdonald-has-passed-away-from-cancer-at-age-61/
OH NO:
Oh my god RIP to Norm Macdonald. Legit gasped when I saw the news. An absolute legend of the game.
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 14, 2021
More details from Deadline:
BREAKING: Norm MacDonald has died “after a long and private battle with cancer”
The influential comedian and former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update anchor was 61 https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021
Norm Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and dear friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was with him this morning when he passed (Cont.) https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021
We’re told Macdonald has been privately battling cancer for nearly a decade and was determined to keep his health struggles personal – away from family, friends and fans (Cont.) https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021
“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic… (Cont.) https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021
“He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
MORE: https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021
***
