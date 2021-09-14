https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/nothing-see-israel-covid-please-move-along/

Israel is one of the most vaxxed nations in the world. They currently are seeing a spike in the coronavirus.

If you had to swivel your head to read the schizophrenic headlines populating Israel’s newspapers and websites, you will injure yourself and need a neck brace. Just look how the story is changing depending on the day:

VaccineDeaths.com September 8, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Israel continue to rise despite vaccines, booster shots and freedom-crushing restrictions

Haaretz, September 10, 2021

COVID Continues to Shrink in Israel, Serious Cases in Decline

Jerusalem Post, September 13, 2021

Coronavirus in Israel: New cases at 7,700, R rate climbs to 1 again

You now know what it is like to be a yoyo.

So let us deal with the facts:

Fact 1--Israel is the most COVID-vaccinated nation in the world.

Fact 2–Israel is now battling its FOURTH wave of infection and vaccinated people are getting sick, being hospitalized and dying.

Despite these facts, the Israeli medical establishment is pressing forward with plans for new jabs. At some point, the Israeli people need to speak out and call out this charade. The vaccine being administered in Israel and the rest of the world does not produce immunity. It stimulates some immunity in some people. It makes some vaccinated people extremely ill, and some die. A genuine vaccine is supposed to produce overwhelming immunity. That is not the case with COVID.

Jim Hoft’s latest piece on the COVID nightmare in Israel shows the Israeli Health Minister admitting the government is lying to the people. Read it here.

Israel is the canary in the mine shaft. It is a preview of what the countries pushing the unproven vaccines are likely to face in the coming months. I regret taking the Moderna vaccine in March. I will not be making that mistake again.

