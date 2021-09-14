https://www.theepochtimes.com/nyc-mayoral-candidate-talks-about-economic-plans_3997274.html

NYC Mayoral Democratic Nominee Eric Adams talked about his plan for economic recovery at the annual SALT conference in Javits Center, New York on Sept. 13.

“We are dysfunctional as a city in New York and dysfunctional as a country. And we have to stop feeding the crises that we are experiencing and start going to the underlying causes,” Adams said. “New York will no longer be anti-business. This is going to be a place where we welcome business and not turn into the dysfunctional city that we have been for so many years.”

Adams said that he plans to invest and attract industries to the city so more young people can obtain those jobs, adding that free, subsidized childcare would be provided, highlighting that he is proposing an improved partnership between the city and employers.

“There is a huge investment that we are planning to make in New York, but we expect something in return. We ask you to offer your jobs to New Yorkers. Right now, there are hundreds of thousands of people out of work in New York, and there are hundreds of thousands of jobs that you have that we can fill.”

“We have to connect you to those New Yorkers who are unemployed or underemployed. That is why I am proposing an unprecedented partnership between city employers and the city itself—to make those connections and create one common application, one job application to fill all the jobs you have available in this city. So I am offering my hand in partnership today, but I am also making an ask. Pledge to be part of this unprecedented effort to grow this city and get New Yorkers back to work,” Adams said.

Republican New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa criticized Adams’ plan the next day during a conference.

Sliwa told The Epoch Times during the conference in Manhattan that he thinks Adams is “catering” to bigger corporations, maintaining that that’s not where most of the people in the city get their jobs from.

Curtis Sliwa speaks at a conference in Manhattan, New York, on Sep. 14, 2021 (Enrico Trigoso/The Epoch Times)

“I didn’t see any plan that dealt with the majority of the business owners, 90 percent whom are considered small businessmen and women who have 100 employees or less, or 20 employees or less. It seems like he’s all now involved with the super-rich elite. Those who are at fortune 500 corporate levels, Wall Street,” Sliwa said.

Enrico Trigoso Reporter Enrico Trigoso is an Epoch Times reporter focusing on the NYC area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

