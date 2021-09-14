https://thehill.com/homenews/news/572274-ocasio-cortez-defends-attendance-of-met-gala-amid-gop-uproar

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defended her decision to attend the exclusive Met Gala on Monday night amid a social media backlash.

The congresswoman drew criticism from many, including several high-profile Republicans, who pointed out the dichotomy between the message emblazoned on her dress, “Tax the Rich,” and the event’s reported $30,000-a-head price tag.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: ‘The eyes of the nation are on California’ On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of ‘chaos’ if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE Jr. was among those who slammed Ocasio-Cortez, referring to her as a “fraud” on Twitter.

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

Other GOP figures who took aim at the congresswoman with similar sentiments include Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCanada’s Conservatives show how dangerously skewed US politics have become What Republicans should demand in exchange for raising the debt ceiling Allies see rising prospect of Trump 2024 White House bid MORE (R-Texas) and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Ocasio-Cortez explained why she attended the high-profile event and the significance of her gown choice in Instagram and Twitter posts.

“BEFORE anybody starts wilding out – NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public,” she wrote. “I was one of several in attendance.”

She added that the dress, created by Brother Vellies, was borrowed.

“The Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it,” she said.

Among the other New York politicians in attendance Monday night were Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary Macy’s to resume Thanksgiving Day Parade with masks, vaccines De Blasio announces new measures following deadly flooding in NYC MORE (D) and Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn MaloneyTo honor 9/11 survivors, increase health funding GOP seeks to keep spotlight on Afghanistan as Dems advance Biden’s .5T spending plan Overnight Health Care: Democrats plot response to Texas abortion law MORE (D), who also seized upon the opportunity to share a political message with her gown, an ode to women’s equality.

