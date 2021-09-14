https://www.dailywire.com/news/pathetic-self-aggrandizing-hypocrite-megyn-rips-ocasio-cortes-for-tax-the-rich-dress-at-met-gala

On Tuesday, the morning after far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a dress emblazoned “Tax the Rich” to the Met Gala event at which tables could reportedly cost more than $200,000, former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly ripped Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, calling her “A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite. “

Kelly took the opportunity to slam politicians who have espoused strict masking mandates for children while parading around maskless as she continued, “Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other ‘Rules for Thee but Not for Me’ pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE.”

A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite.

Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other “Rules for Thee but Not for Me” pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE. https://t.co/soAcjWUjNs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2021

Kelly wasn’t alone: the Oklahoma Republican Party blasted, “She truly believes she is the high priestess serving at the altar of communism, and it shows. Notice that although promising that all in attendance would be masked and vaxxed, that requirement only applies to the help. Very elite of you, @RepAOC.”

She truly believes she is the high priestess serving at the altar of communism, and it shows. Notice that although promising that all in attendance would be masked and vaxxed, that requirement only applies to the help. Very elite of you, @RepAOC. https://t.co/uSDeXGYOFF — OK Republican Party (@officialOKGOP) September 14, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. had chimed in, “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The ‘tax the rich’ dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?”

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) added, “I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke.”

I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke. https://t.co/UnghxH7f5G — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 14, 2021

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean: “No masks! (And #taxtherichdress is just perfect for this gala of hypocrisy).

No masks! (And #taxtherichdress is just perfect for this gala of hypocrisy) https://t.co/zvotrUQIyJ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 14, 2021

The Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome made a reference to the French revolution: “Really looking forward to the Versace guillotine sponsored by Boeing.”

Really looking forward to the Versace guillotine sponsored by Boeing. https://t.co/U0iHTWYr8o — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) September 14, 2021

Author Lisa De Pasquale: “This silly fashion statement would have worked if she carried a collection plate though.”

This silly fashion statement would have worked if she carried a collection plate though 🤣 https://t.co/oSIDEVER61 — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) September 14, 2021

In August, footage captured on video showed Ocasio-Cortez maskless with a group on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as they rallied for an extension of the eviction moratorium, putting a mask on her face for a photo-op of the group, then taking it off after the photo-op was over.

Prior to the photo, an apparent rally organizer told the group, “Let’s take a quick photo so we can keep the pressure up.”

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only hard-left politician with the group donning a mask for the photo-op, then ditching it afterward; comrade-in-arms Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) did the same thing, as video captured by Breitbart showed.

Ocasio-Cortez has not been reticent to use photo-ops in a calculated way; in June 2019 she was slammed for photos of herself apparently taken at a Tornillo, Texas, detention center. The photos did not show the conditions the congresswoman was upset about.

As The Daily Wire noted, “AOC pushed the photos to her 4.5 million-plus followers on Twitter, captioning the tweet, ‘I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents, & caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids.’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

