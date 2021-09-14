https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/pennsylvania-governor-recalls-secretary-nomination-amid-legislative-election-probe/
Gov. Tom Wolf recalled his nomination for acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid on Monday after alleging that Senate Republicans would not vet her fairly amid the chamber’s controversial election investigation.
“It is clear that instead of providing advice and consent on my nominee for Secretary of the Commonwealth, they instead plan on using her confirmation as an opportunity to descend further into conspiracy theories and work to please the former president [Donald Trump] by spreading lies about last year’s election, instead of working together to address real issues facing Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in an emailed statement to reporters on Monday.
The administration pointed to a series of hearings scheduled before both the Senate State Government and Intergovernmental Operations committees that will delve into concerns raised about the integrity of the November 2020 election as proof of the lawmakers’ true intentions.
The latter committee will meet Wednesday — at the insistence of Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) — to vote on whether it should subpoena the Department of State for documents and testimony regarding its election administration practices.
Corman has long blamed the department, led by former Secretary Kathy Boockvar until February, for offering contradictory and confusing guidance to county officials […]
