In their new book, Bob Woodward and Bob Costa report that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and austere scholar of white rage, instructed senior military officials “not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved,” bypassing President Trump, whose “erratic behavior” led him to have two back-channel phone calls with China’s top general to assure him “it’s not going to be a surprise” if the U.S. decided to attack.

Nick Arama over at Twitchy sister-site RedState reported Tuesday afternoon that it was Speaker Nancy Pelosi who’d pushed Milley to act against Trump. Arama writes:

But if you’ve been following along here, you may remember another story I wrote back on Jan. 9. Milley’s improper actions followed a call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who wanted Milley to stand in the way of Trump taking any military action. As I wrote at the time, she was effectively trying to foment a coup against the legally elected president of the U.S. and interfere with his military power, when she had no ability to do so. It doesn’t matter what they think or their politics, they were acting against the president of the United States and his duly-given constitutional power.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin says, according to the Pentagon, Milley “reviewed lawful launch procedures” following that phone call from Pelosi.

Pentagon officials: Gen Milley did not try to insert himself in the chain of command regarding the launch of nuclear weapons, but he made sure everyone knew what their roles were and what they weren’t. They reviewed lawful launch procedures following Pelosi phone call. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 14, 2021

I am told that Gen Milley had 2 routine calls with his Chinese counterpart and more than a dozen calls with NATO allies after Jan 6 to reassure them the US government was stable and to reassure China that the US did not plan a surprise attack, an effort to avoid misunderstanding. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 14, 2021

“An effort to avoid misunderstanding.”

Oh. — Tommy ‘$750 taxes’ Borders (@BordersTommy) September 14, 2021

Sounds like a military coup. — Brett Stevens (@BrettStevens2) September 14, 2021

Pentagon officials investigated each other and found they did nothing wrong. — JJ Robinson, MS Physiology & Bioengineering (EE) (@EverydayEagle) September 14, 2021

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 What else went on behind the scenes in January?? — neil – left-handed leftist (@LeftistNeil) September 14, 2021

I call this a BS cover story. And even if it’s true, it’s bad. He calls a meeting because the crazy speaker of the house claims she is worried about something that was not even mentioned by anyone in the administration. He should be court martialed and stripped of his retirement. — Jeff (@jeffcampbell64) September 14, 2021

Pathetic cover, he should be tried and sentenced. — Carl Hagelin Liker 🇺🇸 (@HagelinLiker) September 14, 2021

It was Treason, Jen, and everyone knows it. Drunk lady was in on it too. — Libby Lou (@DLock208) September 14, 2021

So the Pentagon is part of the coup, helping to cover up the coup and on China’s payroll as well! Noted! — MissieMe (@ItsMeMissie) September 14, 2021

My bet is that the Pentagon lawyers have spun the story to protect Milley whose actions are questionable at best — FerrariGirl (@ferrarigirl1) September 14, 2021

Well if Milley was worried about Trump he must be peeing his pants about Biden. — Sue (@Sue49369330) September 14, 2021

There certainly aren’t any worries about Biden launching a strike on China of all nations.

JCS are advisors to the President. They have NO executive authority over combat forces. Period. Full stop. — Ranger06 (@ranger06_rj) September 14, 2021

There’s a reason the military is civilian-controlled in this country. Anyone who thinks what Milley was doing is perfectly fine, doesn’t deserve to be anywhere around the controls of this nation. Period. — M.T. Pockets (@Hammer_To_You) September 14, 2021

Milley’s phone calls with his foreign counterparts were no different than Mike Flynn‘s phone call, & yet democrats insisted we use the FBI against Mike Flynn, & for four years they persecuted him & his family. Will they do the same with Milley? — Dave (@daverburgess) September 14, 2021

They’re immensely different. Far worse. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 14, 2021

We’re not sure yet whether the mainstream media is going to try to bury this story now that they’ve let it out or paint Milley as a hero, though we have some guesses as to the latter.

