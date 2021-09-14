https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/poll-shows-one-in-seven-vaccinated-people-broke-friendships-over-covid-shot/

As if things weren’t crazy enough in the current state of our nation, a new poll released shows that one in seven people vaccinated for COVID-19 has abandoned friends who decline to receive the vaccination.

According to One Poll, 16% of participants indicated that they have broken off relationships with at least three friends since March 2020.

Sixty-six of the respondents were vaccinated. Of those, 14% said they broke off their friendships due to differing views on vaccination. Out of the vaccinated participants , 97% said their ex-friends are “full-blown anti-vaxxers,” but said their former friends told them they weren’t receiving the shot because they didn’t believe the COVID-19 vaccination actually works. The poll was based on responses from 1,000 Americans, conducted on September 2.

In an August 23, 2021 interview, former TV show Friends star Jennifer Aniston said, “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

According to One Poll, “A majority of Democrats (81%) are fully vaccinated, as well as […]