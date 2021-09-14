https://babylonbee.com/news/powerful-aoc-writes-tax-the-rich-in-the-sky-with-her-private-jet/

NEW YORK, NY—On her way back to D.C. from the Met Gala, a young lady named AOC made a powerful statement on equity by directing the pilot of her private jet to write ‘Tax The Rich’ in the sky.

The stunningly brave slogan was seen by thousands of people in the area and inspired dozens.

“AOC is a true socialist hero,” said Comrade Maisley Wiggins of the Socialist Party of America. “We couldn’t agree more with her statement that the rich should be taxed, which they clearly aren’t. Of course, AOC should be the exception, due to her being a socialist hero.”

Speaking to reporters after landing in D.C., AOC said: “I, like, just thought of doing that while sitting all bored and stuff in my jet. Then I commanded my indentured slave pilot to write in the sky about how important it is to tax the rich! Yay socialism!” AOC then tripped and fell on the tarmac because she had forgotten how to tie her shoes.

The message also inspired lawmakers in Congress, who are putting forward legislation to tax the rich for the first time ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

