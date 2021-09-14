https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/megan-rapinoe-in-gay-we-trust/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe put her pro-LGBTQ stance on the Met’s “American independence” theme swapping out “God” with “In Gay We Trust” on her accessory.

“You can take away a man’s gods, but only to give him others in return.” https://t.co/ThQTJwTV73 — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) September 14, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

