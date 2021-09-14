https://www.theblaze.com/news/nicki-minaj-blasts-joy-reid-vaccine-hesitancy

After rapper Nicki Minaj went viral Monday for stating her COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy on Twitter, MSNBC host Joy Reid chastised Minaj on TV for using her “platform” of 22 million followers to “put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from.”

Well, Minaj wasn’t about to take Reid’s tongue lashing without a fight — and fired back at the far-left host, calling Reid a “dumb ass” and “homophobic” and “thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man).”

What are the details?

Minaj indicated on Twitter that she wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala because it required attendees to be vaccinated.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” Minaj tweeted Monday. “In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Shortly afterward Minaj tweeted that her “cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

How did Reid respond?

Reid was in full finger-wagging mode against Minaj during the host’s “ReidOut” program.

“You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter,” an animated Reid said. “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives — my God, sister, you could do better than that! You got that platform … it’s a blessing that you got that! That people listen to you. And they listen to you more than they listen to me!”

Reid added: “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my God. As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that, so sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God!”

Minaj fires back

Minaj wasted no time hitting back at Reid: “This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on TV a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

The rapper used a racial slur in another tweet, calling Reid a “lying homophobic c**n.” The “homophobic” remark presumably refers to Reid getting called out a couple of years ago over anti-LBGTQ blog posts attributed to her — for which she apologized although she couldn’t fathom that she wrote them. So Reid figured hackers were out to get her.

Minaj also referred to Reid as “Uncle Tomiana” and pointed out that while she sat on a high horse calling out Minaj’s vaccine hesitancy, Reid last September tweeted plenty of vaccine hesitancy herself: “I mean, will anyone … anyone at all … ever fully trust the @CDCgov again? And who on God’s earth would trust a vaccine approved by the @US_FDA?? How do we get a vaccine distributed after this broken, Trumpist nonsense has infected everything? Even if Biden wins?”

As of Tuesday morning, Reid on her Twitter page has not answered Minaj’s pushback.

