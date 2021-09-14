https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/rapper-nicki-minaj-exposes-fake-news-slams-joy-ried-uncle-tomiana-video/

On Monday, Nicki Minaj said that she would not be getting vaccinated to attend the Met Gala, but she is “sure” that she will be vaccinated.

The radical left used this as an opportunity to label her an anti-vaxxer and bash her for using her platform to “put people in the position of dying”.

Joy Reid attacked Minaj and accused her of encouraging people to essentially die of covid.

Reid: You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay, I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives. My God sister, you could do better than that. You got that platform, it’s, it’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that, that people listen to you and they listen to you while they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister, Oh my god.

Minaj responded on Twitter.

Minaj: This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman. The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad.

The Daily Beast, a far-left propaganda outlet, accused Minaj of holding worries about swollen testicles. Nicki Minaj does not have testicles.

Nicki also pointed out the biased Google search results which show “3 lies in a row from huge news platforms”.

Here is the backstory.

In her first Tweet of the day, Nicki told her followers exactly why she has not made any public appearances in over a year. People Magazine reported that Nicki gave birth to her first child in September 2020.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.

She later said that she would not get vaccinated for the Met Gala. She will get vaccinated once she has done enough research and feels comfortable putting this substance in her body.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one

Nicki then gave a great reason to do more research, saying that you should be comfortable and not bullied into your decision to take the vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied

Six minutes later, she clarifies “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour”. She does not seem to mind the travel requirements.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.

She even gave positive responses to those who shared their vaccine experience and posted a poll asking others which vaccine they recommend.

Nicki Minaj was targeted and bullied for doing research and opening a dialogue on vaccination.

Expressing vaccine concerns should not be considered a bold move, but for some reason it is.

Why are we not allowed to talk about vaccines?

This is why people do not trust the vaccine. What are they hiding?

