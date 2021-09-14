https://thepostmillennial.com/nicki-minaj-slams-msnbcs-joy-reid-as-uncle-tomiana-during-heated-vaccine-debate?utm_campaign=64469



Rapper Nicki Minaj caused a firestorm on Monday after tweeting her personal views surrounding COVID vaccination. These remarks were picked up by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who said Minaj’s words to “encourage our community to to not protect themselves and save their lives” made her “sad.” Minaj, in response, called Reid an “Uncle Tomiana.”

Minaj ‘s tweet, send to her 22 million followers, gave the reason why she had refused to attend the Met Gala, at which New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen sporting a gown emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich.”

Minaj said that she had not yet received the vaccine, a requirement to attend the bash, and also didn’t want to travel because she has a young child at home. Minaj said that she is open to getting the vaccine once she feels she’s done “enough research,” which she said she is currently working on.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” Minaj said in a tweet on Monday.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ??? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Although the “Romans Revenge” singer clearly stated that she wasn’t against the vaccine, Reid and other leftist media networks, took pieces of her post out of context and used them to say that Minaj was “encouraging” her followers not to get vaccinated.

“You have a platform that is 22 million followers. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives. My God!,” Reid said on Monday night’s segment. “For you to use your platform and put them in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from…as a fan, I am so sad that you did that.”

It was this that caused Minaj to fire back at the MSNBC host and call Reid an “Uncle Tomiana.”

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman,” Minaj shot back at Reid.

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj took her insults further, as well.

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ??. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The attacks on Minaj failed to change her position on wanting to make the decision to be vaccinated or not herself. She tweeted out an anecdote about a family member who reportedly suffered a disturbing side-effect after getting the COVID-19 injection.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” Minaj said.

