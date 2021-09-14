https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/revealed-fauci-ignored-obamas-ban-on-gain-of-function-research-ordered-coronavirus-studies-to-continue/

AP Photo/Alex Brandon In the early days of the pandemic, I found Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the typical government bureaucrat: well-meaning, but inept and ultimately unnecessary in the larger picture. Over the course of the pandemic, and especially due to the investigative reporting I’ve done on the origin of COVID-19, I’ve come to believe that Fauci’s desire to control the narrative on this subject deals squarely with his culpability in creating the pandemic in the first place.

While larger media outlets are now highlighting things reported here in May and June, such as NIH funding of gain-of-function research (or, research that makes viruses more deadly or contagious) at Wuhan and the conflict of interest of the vast majority of the Lancet letter’s signatories, they’re dancing around the bigger story:

Dr. Fauci, the NIAID, and the NIH ignored a ban on gain-of-function research instituted by the Obama administration in 2014 and continued to fund it until the Trump administration revoked funding in April 2020 , and knowingly continued to fund research undertaken at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

These facts and many others were revealed in my May 13 piece, “ Dr. Fauci’s Testimony to Rand Paul on ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research […]