https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/09/14/revealed-fauci-ignored-obamas-ban-on-gain-of-function-research-ordered-coronavirus-studies-to-continue-n442198
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Vice President Harris Cancels Newsom Campaign Stop
August 26, 2021
More Than 160 Minnesota Principals Plot to 'De-Center Whiteness'
August 16, 2021
How much of Afghanistan does the Taliban really control?
July 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy