We don’t want this guy to be our governor again, right? He didn’t do such a great job the first time, not to mention he’s breaking a long-held tradition in Virginia that a governor only runs once. Forget that he’s a completely unlikable Clinton lackey who babbles on about trusting the science but can’t be bothered to obey the federal law on masking.

You’d think a guy running on ‘following the science’ and pretending his opponent DOESN’T would be more careful about … following the science.

Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe seen on Amtrak without mask, skirting federal mask mandates https://t.co/Mh83HH2Vx9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2021

From Fox News:

Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running to win back his seat in November, was seen mask-less on an Amtrak train from New York to Washington, D.C., in late July – skirting federal mask mandates and Amtrak rules. Fox News obtained photos of McAuliffe on a train from New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station on the night of July 29. An Amtrak passenger, who spoke to Fox News on condition of anonymity, took the photos, calling McAuliffe’s violation of the rules an “absolute double standard.”

Democrats love their double standards.

The photo shows McAuliffe walking down the aisle of an Amtrak train, on a phone call, and not wearing a face covering. McAuliffe is seen standing under Amtrak’s sign stating face masks are required. The relatively empty train car does show a passenger in the distance wearing a mask, and the passenger behind McAuliffe with a white strap over his ear, signaling that he, too, was wearing a mask.

He’s the sticky fly tape over a pile of Poop! — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 14, 2021

Of course — JD (@jdonaldson160) September 14, 2021

Like Facebook, the elite are exempt from the rules the rest of us little people must follow. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 14, 2021

