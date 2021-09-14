Sen. Rand Paul says while he has advocated for leaving Afghanistan for 10 years, “never in my worst nightmares did anyone conceive such a colossal incompetence

He calls abandoning Bagram Air Base “one of the worst military decisions in our history.”

He accuses the Biden administration of “circling the wagons” and of not holding anyone accountable for that failure. He also notes that $64 million in aid has been released, and warns the Taliban will take the money as they did last night.

“Are we really that naïve that we’re going to keep sending charity to Afghanistan and they’re not going to interrupt it?” he said.

He asks about reports that the U.S. strike that targeted ISIS operatives took out an aid worker instead, along with seven children. Blinken says it is currently being reviewed and so he can’t comment until the review takes place.

“You think you’d kinda know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he’s an aid worker or ISIS-K,” Paul responds.