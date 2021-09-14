https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/sen-jim-risch-asks-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-who-at-the-white-house-has-the-authority-to-cut-off-president-bidens-mic/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Tuesday about the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, where he was roasted by Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Ron Johnson, among others. Johnson said his biggest concern was with Blinken’s “detachment from reality” in thinking that the bug-out from Afghanistan was a success by any measure:

🔥🔥 from @SenRonJohnson: “Mr. Secretary, if I were just to read your testimony, not having watched any news, I would literally think this was a smashing success…What concerns me the most, among many things, is that detachment from reality.” #Blinken #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/qunncmwqjW — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 14, 2021

On an entirely separate subject, though, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, citing an example from just the previous day, wanted to know who in the White House had the authority to cut off President Biden’s microphone.

Jim Risch: “Who in the White House has authority to “press the button” and cut off President Biden’s mic.” Blinken: “There is no such person. Again, the president speaks for himself.” pic.twitter.com/olq0weZTrM — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) September 14, 2021

Here’s the event Risch was referring to:

BIDEN: “Can I ask you a question?” *White House feed cuts out” pic.twitter.com/YQ9I9u3r98 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

Somebody in the White House is making these decisions. Who is it?https://t.co/oAfa1heKQa — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) September 14, 2021

We’d also like to know with whom it is Biden’s always saying he’s always going to “get in trouble” if he takes reporter questions.

He may speak for himself, but someone shuts him up. This is the point that was never answered directly… Certainly to avoid a straight lie. — Free & Brave! (@FreeBrave99) September 14, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when lying to Congress was a big deal 🤬 — BuddyRowe (@SilverBuck3) September 14, 2021

Blinkin digging that hole deeper & deeper — KEast48 (@Kleast) September 14, 2021

Deny. Deny. Deny. — Jessica Sarlo (@JessLeigh21) September 14, 2021

There is no way that is possible given what we see. — 𓋜𝕂 𝕀 𝕄 𝔹 𝔼 ℝ 𝕃 𝕐™✰✰ (@__Kimberly1) September 14, 2021

Exactly 💯 who, and then he laughs about it — Laurie (@laurie647) September 14, 2021

So he mutes himself?🤯 — Judie Wood (@judiewood3) September 14, 2021

We’ve all heard the mic 🎤 cut multiple times… — shannon 🇺🇸 (@thewriterme) September 14, 2021

Rephrase – who does it without such authority? — Elbee (@ElbeeSaysSo) September 14, 2021

Yet, it happened. So if no one had the authority, whoever did it must be fired/removed. — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) September 14, 2021

Remember this…. the President speaks for himself…. I feel it will be relevant in the future. — Jax 🇺🇲🇬🇧 (@Jakaroo1965) September 14, 2021

Neoliberals, like Blinken, live in their heads (a fantasy land); they do not live in real-world reality. Blinken’s answer is just another confirmation of that fact. Twice Biden’s handlers have cut his audio when he was about to answer a reporter. Biden is a cardboard cutout. — Hank Miiller (@miiller) September 14, 2021

When Democrats get caught lying they double down and assume Republicans and the public will just forget and drop it. This question needs to be answered because it’s a blatant lie but it won’t. — Buford (@BufordTJustice1) September 14, 2021

Don’t believe your lying ears. — Rural Xerox (@trooper61173441) September 14, 2021

The body language tells me Blinken knows and is aware that this happens. — Jeanne (@Jeanne53579276) September 14, 2021

That smirk on his face tells it all — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) September 14, 2021

When it’s happened enough that people notice, it’s something to be concerned about.

