https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/sen-jim-risch-asks-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-who-at-the-white-house-has-the-authority-to-cut-off-president-bidens-mic/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Tuesday about the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, where he was roasted by Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Ron Johnson, among others. Johnson said his biggest concern was with Blinken’s “detachment from reality” in thinking that the bug-out from Afghanistan was a success by any measure:

On an entirely separate subject, though, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, citing an example from just the previous day, wanted to know who in the White House had the authority to cut off President Biden’s microphone.

Here’s the event Risch was referring to:

We’d also like to know with whom it is Biden’s always saying he’s always going to “get in trouble” if he takes reporter questions.

When it’s happened enough that people notice, it’s something to be concerned about.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...