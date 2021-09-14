https://www.theblaze.com/news/rubio-milley-resign-biden-china

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called on President Joe Biden to immediately fire Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after a report claiming he undermined former President Donald Trump in calls to China.

“I write with grave concern regarding recent reporting that General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worked to actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forced and contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” wrote Rubio in the letter Tuesday.

Milley is accused of calling his counterpart in the Chinese government to assure them that he would prevent an attack ordered by Trump and that he would let them know beforehand of a surprise attack if it were to be launched.

The report says that Milley’s actions stemmed from his fears that the former president had become unstable after the attack on the U.S Capitol by some of his supporters who were angry at the official results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rubio said in the letter that Biden should fire Milley in order to protect the U.S. principle of civilian rule over the military.

“These actions by General Milley demonstrate a clear lack of sound judgement, and I urge you to dismiss him immediately,” continued Rubio.

“General Milley has attempted to rationalize his reckless behavior by arguing that what he perceived as the military’s judgement as more stable than its civilian commander. It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by General Milley or others. It threatens to tear apart our nation’s longstanding principle of civilian control of the military,” he added.

“You must immediately dismiss General Milley,” Rubio concluded. “America’s national security and ability to lead in the world are at stake.”

The claims against Milley are made in a yet to be released book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa entitled, “Peril.”

Jen Griffin of Fox News reported that the Pentagon responded to the claims by saying that Milley did not interfere with the chain of command but that he only made sure that everyone knew what their proper roles were in the event of a nuclear launch order.

They added that Milley had routine calls with China and NATO allies of the U.S. where he reassured them that the government was stable and that they were not plotting a surprise attack.

Trump responded to the report by accusing Milley of being guilty of treason, if the claims were true.

Here’s more about the accusations against Gen. Milley:







New book claims top general feared Trump might start a war with China



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

