A group of Senate Democrats unveiled new voting rights legislation on Tuesday in another attempt by the party to pass sweeping changes to federal elections in the face of a GOP filibuster.

The new bill, called the Freedom to Vote Act, was released by Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy KlobucharThis week: Democrats kick off chaotic fall with Biden’s agenda at stake Breyer says term limits would ‘make life easier for me’ Hillicon Valley —Apple is not a monopoly, judge rules MORE (D-Minn.), along with several co-sponsors, including Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBiden looks to climate to sell economic agenda Tester says ‘100 percent’ of reconciliation package must be paid for Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by Climate Power — Manchin: key energy provision of spending package ‘makes no sense’ MORE (W.Va.), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineThis week: Democrats kick off chaotic fall with Biden’s agenda at stake The risks of running as Trump-lite Democrats make case to Senate parliamentarian for 8 million green cards MORE (Va.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTester says ‘100 percent’ of reconciliation package must be paid for ATF nominee’s fall is just latest defeat for gun control advocates Biden’s ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback MORE (Mont.) and Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockHerschel Walker holds wide lead over GOP rivals in Georgia Senate primary: poll This week: Democrats kick off chaotic fall with Biden’s agenda at stake Herschel Walker to make first public appearance since entering Senate race at Georgia football game MORE (Ga.), according to a statement from Klobuchar’s office shared with The Hill.

The legislation builds on a framework proposed earlier this year by Manchin as well as the sweeping For the People Act, which was blocked in June by Senate Republicans.

The new bill, which still faces an uphill battle in the Senate to reach the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, would implement an array of changes to federal elections, including making Election Day a federal holiday, and implementing an automatic online voter registration system in each state.

The legislation would also mandate that each state offer same-day voter registration at all polling locations by 2024, and calls for a broad range of cards and documents to qualify as proof of identification for in-person voting, according to the statement.

“Following the 2020 elections in which more Americans voted than ever before, we have seen unprecedented attacks on our democracy in states across the country.” Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Rules Committee, said on Tuesday.

“These attacks demand an immediate federal response,” she added.

She went on to note that the new bill has the backing of “the entire voting rights working group, including Senators Manchin and [Jeff] Merkley [(D-Ore.)],” adding that the legislation “will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in.”

The legislation was first reported Tuesday by NPR and CNN.

Senate Republicans have characterized attempts by Democrats to pass sweeping federal voting rights legislation as partisan attempts to assert control over federal elections.

However, Democrats have continued to defend the need for additional federal protections for voting following the repeated unsupported claims by former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: ‘The eyes of the nation are on California’ On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of ‘chaos’ if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE and his allies of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which has fueled a wave of new restrictions on voting in several GOP-led states.

