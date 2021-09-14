https://www.oann.com/senate-panel-may-subpoena-u-s-defense-secretary-austin-to-testify-on-afghanistan-menendez/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-panel-may-subpoena-u-s-defense-secretary-austin-to-testify-on-afghanistan-menendez
FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivers a speech during the 20th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
September 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, said on Tuesday he was disappointed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not agree to testify at a committee hearing on Afghanistan and he may subpoena him and others to do so.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)