Senator Risch just said it out loud – who is Joe’s puppeteer! pic.twitter.com/UTdyvM8YtA — 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) September 14, 2021

Senator Risch asks Blinken — “There’s real questions now as to who is making the decisions. We know for a fact that the President of the United States is somewhat disadvantaged here in that someone is calling the shots. He can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it. As recently as yesterday, in mid sentence, he was cut off by someone in the White House that makes the decision that the president is not speaking correctly. I’d like to know who this person is. It’s a puppeteer act.”

Check this out from yesterday — WH cuts the Biden feed






