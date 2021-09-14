http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/s_tl5jQyce8/iranian-guards-physically-harassed-female-u-n-nuclear-inspectors-diplomats-say-11631626649

The incidents at Iran’s main nuclear facility, Natanz, allegedly included inappropriate touching and orders to remove clothing, diplomats said.

Photo: abedin taherkenareh/Shutterstock

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...