https://www.dailywire.com/news/snl-alum-jim-breuer-cancels-shows-at-venues-requiring-vaccine-slams-segregation

“Our policy is put in place to protect the concertgoer, the artist and the employees of the theater alike. We wish Mr. Breuer well and hope to see him at the Wellmont Theater down the road,” said GM Anthony Morrison.

Singer Eric Clapton, too, has pushed back against vaccine requirements for his fans, The Daily Wire reported:

Responding to an announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that anyone wanting to enter nightclubs or other crowded venues will have to show proof of COVID vaccination beginning in September, the legendary rock star issued a statement Wednesday. “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said, adding, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Notably, in December, Clapton and fellow artist Van Morrison “protested government lockdowns in the manner one would most expect from rock stars — with a song,” The Daily Wire highlighted. “Their single, ‘Stand and Deliver,’ includes lyrics that explicitly warn against giving the government that much power.”

“It is deeply upsetting to see how few gigs are going ahead because of the lockdown restrictions,” Clapton said. “There are many of us who support Van [Morrison] and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration… we must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

On the other end of the spectrum, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt canceled upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City due to the venues not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, Fox News noted.

“This difficult decision was made due to the rising number of Covid cases. And also because I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy,” Oswalt said on Instagram.

Related: Eric Clapton Says He Reserves ‘The Right To Cancel’ Shows At Venues That Require Proof Of Vaccination

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

