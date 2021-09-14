https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/14/so-thirsty-to-own-another-black-woman-nicki-minaj-lays-waste-to-joy-reid-for-trying-to-shame-her-on-the-air-for-her-covid-vaccine-tweets/

The media lost their MINDS when Nicki Minaj mentioned her cousin having issues with his testicles after taking the COVID vaccine, said she was waiting for more research before taking the vaccine, and then reminded people not to be bullied into taking it.

Note, she also encouraged people to take the vaccine as long as it was their CHOICE.

Guess freedom of thought and choice triggers the keepers of the government agenda, aka the media.

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ‘s tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that.” #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

Joy Reid forgets herself … or must have thought she could talk smack about Nicki ON LIVE TELEVISION without being called out.

Yeah, this didn’t go so hot for Joy.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

And to think, Twitter is still a free site.

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Eeeeeek.

And yeah, it only got worse.

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Guess Nicki isn’t buying the whole ‘time-traveling homophobic hackers’ excuse either.

Meep.

Oh, and the pushback from Nicki’s fans? HOOBOY:

You are beyond repulsive joy don’t let those around you fool you into thinking anything else. — Last Beacon of Hope 🦅🙏🇺🇸 God Bless America 🚔 (@CovfefeKatie) September 14, 2021

The rich, privileged Denver girl is angry lol — Kyle (@703Kyle) September 14, 2021

You haven’t listened to of a single song by Nicki Minaj — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) September 14, 2021

The spirit of division is heavy this season. I see only one opinion is allowed concerning this topic. And that makes me sad. — Nicole Jocleen (@nicolejocleen) September 14, 2021

This season?

It’s been that way for years now …

She literally said she recommends ppl to take the vaccine. Y’all always tryna push a narrative on this lady my gosh — Silver Lining 🦄🎀🩰 (@silverliningera) September 13, 2021

she did say that she wants to educate herself more and she recommends ppl get it… — Zoe | Ryleigh is hot (@babidoja) September 14, 2021

Most of your followers are people who want to ridicule you. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) September 14, 2021

Damn joy go read her full thread and stawp the hate sister — Swisha (@SteveD133) September 14, 2021

She’s speaking to the ones that feel the same as her so yes it’s a blessing she’s opening up a discussion — Mike (@MikeIsSick13) September 14, 2021

This didn’t go so hot for Joy.

Heh.

***

