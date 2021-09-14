https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/14/some-gop-representatives-urging-the-people-to-resist-unlawful-mandates/

Washington, D.C. — President Joe Biden’s mandate that millions of American must receive a COVID-19 shot has been met by some lawsuits from Republican governors while some GOP members of Congress are now urging the American people to stand up and resist.

Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement, which was made without any legal authority, purports to require federal workers and contractors as well as employees of private businesses with over 100 employees to submit to a shot. Members of the U.S. Congress and their staff are exempt.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thing and the refusal has cost all of us. So, please do the right thing,” Biden lectured the American people.

In response, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) stated: “Don’t believe you have to listen to an unconstitutional, unlawful order from the president of the United States. You do not.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), in a Sept. 10 interview, made a similar statement while also noting that the “14 days to slow the spread” has now become “18 months, two presidents, $5 trillion, three jabs and a shredding of the Constitution into slowing the spread.”

Massie stated he will not fly anymore and “will not wear a mask again.”

“If the edicts and the mandates are unscientific, illogical, unconstitutional and illegal, then resisting them is scientific, it’s logical, it’s legal, it’s constitutional, it’s moral,” Massie said. “It’s a moral imperative to resist them. So, if they’re doing something to you that’s wrong, then resisting it is right …. This is the fight of our lives.”

A month before the Biden edict was issued, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) urged Americans to resist all unconstitutional orders from the federal level down to local.

“They can’t arrest us all,” Paul said. “They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed — although I’ve got a long list of ones they should. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

Paul added: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.”

While some lawsuits are being planned by governors, Ohio lawyer Thomas Renz is also planning a lawsuit. Renz is part of a legal team that filed a lawsuit, on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors, to halt the “vaccine” program altogether. That suit is still ongoing.

“On one side we have people saying we should be able to murder a fetus, but on the other side of their mouth they’re saying you have to be experimented on for a disease with a 99% recovery rate. My strong recommendation for everyone is to just not do it — people need to band together and say ‘no.’ If you won’t stand for health freedom … what will you stand for? People need to resist this. They need to say, ‘Absolutely not,’” Renz told Life Site.

