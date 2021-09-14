https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/talk-about-a-coup-it-was-pelosi-who-pushed-milley-to-act-against-trump/

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana There’s an incredible report that broke today about improper actions by Gen. Mark Milley after the Capitol riot.

According to the report, Milley tried to interfere with Trump’s ability to solely control a nuclear decision.

From CNN: “You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book. In response, Milley took extraordinary action, and called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. Speaking to senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon’s war room, Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved. “No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood. This, of course, is a brazenly improper action as only the president can dictate the nuclear use and Milley was trying to do an end-run around him with this.

On top of that, as we […]