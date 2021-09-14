https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/teacher-claims-that-making-sure-students-follow-directions-is-rooted-in-white-supremacy-video/

If you want to follow teachers, educators, and professors arguing that two plus two doesn’t always equal four, then social media is the place to be. We’ve also been assured that having students show their work in math class is white supremacy in action. Why not just have students make TikTok videos about their understanding of certain mathematical concepts?

We’ve been hearing for decades about how the very idea of having students sit in a classroom is racist, but never more so than in the past couple of years. Here’s a teacher (on TikTok, of course) with the not-so-new idea that expecting students to follow directions and sit quietly is white supremacy at work. He also takes issue with PBIS — Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports — calling it white supremacy with a hug.

Teacher claims that encouraging students to behave is white supremacy pic.twitter.com/DCBdcuMitg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2021

High school english teacher at @BburgHSBruins — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2021

He is an activist pic.twitter.com/bTiNrPlEnk — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2021

No kidding — “education justice.”

The smug on that face says it all… — Kent Bushart (@KentBushart) September 14, 2021

wow amazing stunning brave timeless iconic legendary pic.twitter.com/RX8P5a3eVs — zeldabean (@_ThinMints_) September 14, 2021

This white guy needs to be canceled then — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 13, 2021

These can’t be real. Has to be people trying to get views… — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) September 14, 2021

it’s real, and it’s coming at us fast. — DerpTrades (@DerpTrades) September 14, 2021

So you’re telling me when I was in school and not listening, I was fighting racism? Wait until my mom hears this! — Bobby Cole (@m2frac) September 13, 2021

He was really proud of himself at the end there — Stephen Osborne (@neodotcity) September 13, 2021

Be sure to talk loudly with friends while this guy is trying to watch a movie — Mouse (@Josephreadingtw) September 14, 2021

If your teacher is on Tik Tok, that should be a huge red flag — Roman (@TweetofRoman) September 14, 2021

Absolutely.

I’m a Black teacher. Any notion that behaving and following directions are inherently white traits disgusts me. It highlights the bigotry of low expectations that permeates the Education system. Black and Brown students are capable and should not be held to separate standards. — Miss LeFlore (@MissLeFlore) September 14, 2021

At my daughter’s school the lowest score one can receive on homework is a 50%, whether turned in or not. — Ryan Coraci (@GoonShy79) September 14, 2021

What the f does he think schools around the world look like ? — Akram_417 (@Averroes_417) September 14, 2021

Apparently this guy has never been in a classroom anywhere on the Asian continent if he thinks that this behavior is “white”. — Jaime Smith (@airdelp3) September 14, 2021

I didn’t know white supremacy was practiced in many Asían countries where children behave. Am I ignorant or is this teacher the one that is completely lost? — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) September 14, 2021

Asians are really nothing more than “white adjacent,” though.

I’m a teacher in Germany. In many of the classes I teach, the minority students (from Syria, Iran, Kosovo etc.) are often much better behaved than a lot of the German students. The bigotry of low/no expectations… — Kyle Sim (@KyleSim66) September 14, 2021

Where’d he get that dumb idea from? Certainly not from any black parents that I know. He doesn’t belong in a classroom where he can see a child’s racial or ethnic makeup. I taught my kids to sit still, be quiet and respectful in class so they could pay attention and learn. Lord. — Soldierette!! (@DCSoljaGurl) September 14, 2021

Absolutely! The idea that I, as a Hispanic woman, cannot properly comport myself in a public setting in a civilized manner is incredibly ethnicist. My mother and father taught me how to behave. I wasn’t raised by wolves. — The Issues of My Time (@IssuesOfMyTime) September 14, 2021

Why are so many of these awful racist videos coming from teachers? I swear it’s a vast majority of videos that @libsoftiktok posts. That’s terrifying for those of us with children. — [email protected] (@kalkestis11) September 14, 2021

It’s a cult — The Insurrectionist (@InsurrectionRpt) September 14, 2021

Why are so many crazy TikTok videos posted by teachers? They must know that what they’re suggesting is controversial or they wouldn’t go through the performance of recording themselves and posting it online.

‘We need to tear the systems DOWN’: Iowa teacher’s TikTok is a buffet of BATSH*T starting with a push for CRT (watch-thread) https://t.co/QRi38Cz8pX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2021

