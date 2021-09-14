https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/14/ted-cruz-trump-jr-point-out-the-folly-of-aocs-tax-the-rich-dress-at-met-gala-n442504
About The Author
Related Posts
Minnesota Eyes K-12 Social Studies Criteria Coaching Kids on Gender Evolution and 'Systems of Power'
August 16, 2021
CODE RED: The CDC is Re-Writing the Constitution
August 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy