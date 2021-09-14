https://beckernews.com/thats-treason-its-a-crime-tucker-carlson-unloads-on-real-coup-after-bombshell-milley-revelations-41455/

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday unleashed one of his darkest monologues ever on the dangerous state of “democracy” in the United States.

“We almost never use the term Deep State on this show,” Tucker Carlson led in. “There’s something about it that sounds paranoid, even a little nutty. As of just a few years ago you mostly heard the phrase from relics on the far left, the kind of people who lecture you about the United Fruit Company and the toppling of Mossadegh.”

“The term then and now suggests that our democracy is fake,” he went on. “Elections and domestic politics are just a sideshow no matter who you vote for in the end, the same people still run everything.”

“That is a pretty dark understanding of the American system,” Carlson continued. “If you are a normal person who grew up here it is the last thing you want to believe about your own country. It seems crazy.”

“Then you read stories like this one,” Tucker said. “According to reporting this summer, in the days after last November’s election, Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a meeting with senior military officials at the Pentagon.”

“Milley wanted to inform them of what he described as a ‘serious threat’ to national security,” he went on. “A threat so grave it imperiled, quote, ‘the stability of the republic.’ That threat, Milley said, was the sitting President of the United States. Donald Trump had dared to question the election results. For this, Milley explained, the U.S. military might be required to use physical force against the U.S. president.”

“We’re the guys with guns,” Milley said. “Apparently he had been preparing for this moment,” Tucker added. “Milley had had conversations with the head of the CIA Gina Haspel and the NSA Paul Nakasone. He had also spoken directly to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump’s chief political rivals.”

“Now, according to a new book by Bob Woodward and Bob Costa, Milley apparently went even further than that,’ Tucker said. “On October 30th of last year, Woodward and Costa report, Milley called his counterpart in China, that’s a general called Li Zuocheng. Milley did not tell his boss, the president, about this call either before he made at or after.”

“Here was Milley’s message for the Chinese military: ‘General Li, I want to assure you the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.’ And then, reportedly, Milley said this, ‘General Li, you and I have known each other for five years. If we are going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time, it is not going to be a surprise’.”

“Let that sink in, ‘if we are going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise’,” Tucker said. “So according to this account, our country’s top defense official secretly colluded with the chief military rival to undercut the President of the United States. How would you describe that?”

“Deep State is not strong enough. That’s treason. It is a crime,” he said. “And apparently, Mark Milley is not the only person who was implicated in this crime. Others knew what was happening as it did. Our intelligence agencies almost certainly heard Mark Milley’s call.”

“If they can read emails from a cable news show on Fox, what were the chances that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was speaking to a senior Chinese general and what they were saying?” Tucker added. “Chances are about 100%. And yet, the NSA did nothing about it. The CIA meanwhile was clearly fully on board with this.”

“‘We are on our way to a right-wing coup’,” said Gina Haspel. “She told Milley that,” he noted.

“In fact, there was a coup in process, but it didn’t come from the right,” Tucker went on. “It wasn’t brewing in Alabama. Instead, a constellation of unelected government employees loyal above all to the Democratic Party and to the permanent class in Washington ignored the United States Constitution. And then they invalidated the votes of tens of millions of American citizens.”

“How did they do that? Because they invalidated democracy,” he said. “Democracy doesn’t mean anything if the people you elect have no power. And Mark Milley did his best to make certain the elected president had no power.”

“In early January, Woodward and Bob Costa reported, Milley called another meeting with senior officials at the National Military Command Center,” Tucker went on. “He informed this group that they reported to him, not to the elected President of the United States and that is not a small claim. The National Military Command Center controls, among other things, the nuclear weapons inside our missile silos, as well as the nuclear weapons on board our submarines.”

“Mark Milley was seizing personal control of the American nuclear arsenal,” he said. “He ran around and demanded that officers submit to his authority, not the president’s. Milley told them to follow no orders without first consulting him. According to Woodward and Costa, all present in the room agreed to this.”

“So, civilian control of the military was over. Mark Milley was in charge,” Tucker added. “If this is true, it is one of the scariest things that has ever happened in this country.”

“You often hear people say they’re worried about authoritarianism coming to America. Well, it’s here,” he said. “That’s what this is. It is authoritarian government. It is government by unelected, unaccountable leaders who are willing to use violence to preserve their power.”

“That is what this book describes. It is shocking,” he continued. “Not surprisingly, our news media have spent the day celebrating it. It turns out the self-described defenders of democracy don’t really believe in the system they claim to revere. The idea of giving voters power over their own government repulses people like this.”

“So they are relieved to discover that in fact our democracy is fake,” he added, and then demonstrated that the majority of those who work in the news media, indeed, are enemies of the people.

