Derrick Broze and Miriam Gomez of The Conscious Resistance join us today to talk about The Activation Tour, a whirlwind 28-city tour that they’re engaged in to foster activism and spread a message of empowerment across the US.

SHOW NOTES:

The Conscious Resistance

Derrick Broze on The Corbett Report

James Corbett on The Activation Podcast

The Activation Tour homepage

The Activation Tour schedule

The Activation Tour Week 1: Texas and Arizona

*NOTE: You can sign up for The Conscious Resistance newsletter mentioned at the end of the interview on the sidebar of The Conscious Resistance homepage.

