Not gonna lie, I’ve had that headline at the ready for a while now. The provocative wording game can be played by all sides.

I should probably begin by offering my condolences to my many conservative friends in California. They’ve been Charlie Brown trying to kick the football while the Democrats play Lucy there for a very long time. This was another big whiff and, I hate to say this, it’s never going to end.

Ever.

OK, maybe one day, but not in our lifetimes, and I plan on living for quite a while.

It’s no use exhorting my friends there to get out, even though I really wish they would. I know they would love living in America. California mesmerizes people though, especially Southern California. The perfect weather and the beaches help you block out the politics and the fact that lunch always costs at least $100. It’s a sort of lifestyle-induced Stockholm Syndrome that makes conservatives stay. I did it for almost 25 years, all the time believing that I would eventually help bring about some change.

Lesson. Learned.

Despite being one of the most psychotic authoritarian COVID governors in America and an all-around awful human being, Gavin Newsom will keep his job. A.J. has all of the details:

Gov. Gavin Newson survived a feisty California recall election Tuesday night the only way he could: by stoking fear, vilifying opponents, and adding in some bigotry.

Especially the bigotry part.

I wrote last week that California voters were “too stupid” to recall Newsom. Near the end of that, I said that Democrats are the real racists in this country. That’s the story here. It will be framed as a rebuke of Trump because that’s what Newsom and his ilk babbled on about for the last two weeks. Not only is Larry Elder is a Trump Republican, as the lefmedia keeps saying, he is also a Black Trump Republican, and the “Black” part is what really drove Democrats to pull Newsom out of the polling abyss that he was in a few months ago.

Black Republicans give Democrats night sweats. They don’t view the electorate as a collection of individuals, they only see racial, ethnic, and gender voting blocs. It’s a delicate ecosystem of lies and false promises that can be thrown completely out of balance if members of one of those blocs deviate from the hive mind and begin voting based on their self-interest.

It wasn’t the thought of a Trump Republican becoming governor that got Democrats to ignore what a craptastic governor Newsom has been and vote to keep him, it was the fear of a Black Republican who violates their bigoted, narrow worldview.

Well, that and they’re idiots who like being treated like third-class citizens in 1970s East Berlin.

Back in early March, I wrote that California is so far gone that getting rid of Newsom wouldn’t save it. That’s still true. Even if he had been recalled and Elder had become governor, no lasting change would have happened. The initial thrill of deposing Newsom would have soon yielded to the harsh reality that Republican support for Elder in Sacramento would have been more impotent than a male feminist drum circle that spends weekends chanting pronoun preferences.

My once-beloved California is going to continue to toilet-swirl into an un-American progressive sewer as long as the public sector labor unions — especially the evil teachers’ unions — dominate the state. Gavin Newsom can’t singlehandedly tank ballot initiatives that conservative Californians support. Those all die hideous deaths because union money buries them with false advertising and sways voters who don’t know any better.

The state is a cautionary tale of just how quickly the far-left can destroy things. It’s a sickness that spreads quickly. We need to lock it down and treat it like a progressive leper colony in order to contain the disease.

Too harsh?

Trust me, everyone will come around and agree with me.

