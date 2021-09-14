https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/09/treason-party-david-horowitz/

A problem the nation is so far reluctant to face.

David Horowitz is the author of The Enemy Within: How A Totalitarian Movement Is Destroying America, and the forthcoming (October 5th) I Can’t Breathe: How A Racial Hoax is Killing America.

What do you call a party that takes the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the worst attack on the homeland since the British burned the White House in 1812, to lecture Americans on their persecution of Muslims? Especially, when the attack was inspired by Islamic doctrine in a declaration of (unprovoked) war against the “Jews and the Crusaders” (Christians)? What do you call a president who, on the anniversary of this attack, describes this as a “religion of peace”? The 2001 assault on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon was inspired by Islamic doctrines leading to similar attacks on Jews and Christians for over a thousand years, including hundreds of thousands of slaughters and beheadings of Christians in the last twenty, and attacks on Jewish civilians as recently as a year ago.

Islam is, without any question, the most war-like, intolerant religion on the planet, yet America’s commander-in-chief defends it as a “religion of peace” and warns American citizens commemorating an unprovoked Muslim attack, which took nearly 3,000 innocent American lives, to put on sackcloth and ashes to atone for their imaginary “persecution” of Muslims. Look up the statistics, Joe. It’s Jews who are the most persecuted religious group in America, thanks in large part to the influx of radical Muslims from “Palestine” and other Muslim nations at war with Israel because they hate Jews.

What do you call a party whose leaders turn a twenty-year victory over Islamic barbarism in the country that attacked us on 9/11 into a massive defeat, abandons massive airbases and $90 billion in advanced weaponry without a fight or plan to retrieve them, and makes the Jew- and Christian-hating Taliban terrorists “partners,” legitimizing them in the process?

What do you call a party that is legitimizing Islam and Islamic terrorists who stone women for adultery, behead them for “fornication,” deny them education, sanction their beating by irate husbands, and make them second-class citizens generally compared to males?

What do you call a party that allows the terrorist Taliban to vet tens of thousands of Afghan refugees entering the United States and disappearing into the general population from where the terrorists among them can launch terrorist attacks?

What do you call a party that treats 81 million unvaccinated Americans as domestic enemies and, in violation of the Constitution, forces vaccines on them even if they have medical conditions that might cause the vaccines to kill them, but allows hundreds of thousands of unvetted illegal migrants already infected with COVID to cross U.S. borders and be flown into the heartland by the United States Air Force? And once there – to get free medical care, welfare payments, and education?

What do you call a party that refuses to impose consequences on American diplomats and military generals who enabled the worst, most humiliating American defeat in our history? Why are Secretary of Defense Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley, and Secretary of State Blinken still holding their jobs?

What do you call a party that is pursuing a national witch-hunt against a former president and his patriotic supporters, calling them “domestic terrorists,” when 99% of the violence is coming from the anti-American ranks of Black Lives Matter and the Democrat-supported political left?

What do you call a party whose leaders require all of America’s soldiers to undergo indoctrination in an ideology that calls for the “dismantling” of America and tells them that their oath to defend the Constitution is an oath to defend a document that codifies “white supremacy”? What American patriot is going to risk his or her young life for that country?

You call the party responsible for all these actions a party that has committed treason. Today’s Democrat leaders have traduced the Constitution, and betrayed our citizens and the country they love to murderous enemies. Patriots need to stop pussy-footing around this treason and call it by its right name. Impeach Biden, Harris, Pelosi and the Joint Chiefs for treason. Only when that happens will a recovery from this nightmare appear on the horizon.

