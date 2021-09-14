https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/the-white-house-press-corps-reportedly-had-a-celebrity-driver-during-bidens-visit-to-california/

Actor Alan Ruck, who played “Cameron” in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” was spotted driving the White House press corps van during President Joe Biden’s visit to California to stump for Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Here’s one for you. The driver of our press van is actor Alan Ruck. Cameron from Ferris Bueller/Connor Roy from Succession. I said, “you sound just like the actor Alan Ruck” Looks like there’s a reason. Super nice guy, got a kick out of running all the red lights. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

Wait, they just let anyone drive their van that has to potentially keep up with the president’s speeding motorcade?

He said someone asked him if he wanted to drive in a Presidential motorcade and he figured why not. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

And, yes, this happened:

Wait wait wait wait What — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 14, 2021

Yup — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

Only in California:

I want this to be true but know Pat is a real trickster so I’m guarded — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) September 14, 2021

Oh it’s true — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

And now that precedent is set, we look forward to Donald Trump picking celebrity drivers for the press van if he’s reelected in 2024:

Trump should do this if he’s reelected in 2024, but with Scott Baio or James Woods. https://t.co/I3wxGxtP6L — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 14, 2021

