Harvey Levin, the managing editor of TMZ who co-founded the company in 2005, will stay on board and report up to Fox’s management.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement, “The unique and powerful brand Harvey has created in TMZ has forever changed the entertainment industry and we’re excited to welcome them to FOX.”