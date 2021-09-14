https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-wows-met-gala-crowd-in-rigged-election-dress/

NEW YORK, NY—Beloved president and celebrity Donald Trump left Met Gala speechless this year when he showed up in a flowing white dress emblazoned with the phrase ‘Rigged Election!’

“It’s a beautiful, bold, brave statement,” said fashion writer Vandross Tixatron, who was wearing an $82,000 garbage bag plucked from a landfill in Zimbabwe. “It’s even braver when you consider the fact Trump wasn’t even invited and he’s being chased down by security now. What a statement!”

Other stunning attendees to the gala included:

Gavin Newsom in a dress made of discarded hobo tents

Bill Clinton, who wore a tux embroidered with the message “Believe All Women”

Buffalo Bill, a transgender hero in his latest skin-suit

Bill Cosby in a #MeToo dress

AOC, who wore a ‘Tax The Rich’ dress made by enslaved migrant children

Greta Thunberg, who wore a ‘Save The Planet’ dress made with clubbed baby seal skins

General Milley, who draped himself in the vibrant red flag of the Chinese Communist Party

In spite of the audacious and colorful characters at the Met Gala, Trump’s dress and attendance were deemed inappropriate and he was tackled by two dozen security guards and dragged outside.

Trump has announced he will be organizing his own, way cooler Met Gala for REAL Americans this winter.

