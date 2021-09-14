https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/14/tucker-another-mass-panic-looming-vaccine-passports-for-us-travel-phase-1-of-much-bigger-plan-1134289/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday once again defended Americans who are forced to use phony vaccination cards to travel while expounding on the left’s attempts to force Americans into using digital passports.

“Buying a fake vaccination card is not a, quote, ‘serious crime,’” Carlson said two weeks ago when he first defended those using fake vaccine cards. “It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants.”

Dr. Leana Wen, who is a medical analyst and the former head of Planned Parenthood, stated on CNN, “There are privileges associated with being an American. That if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel in our state, it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know to board a plane.”

“That’s quite a statement to make. So here you have a woman who moved to this country from China sitting authoritatively in a box on CNN, lecturing Americans that their most basic birthright — the right to travel within their own country, the country they were born in — is now, in fact, a privilege that the Democratic Party may decide to grant you if you follow its demands,” Carlson noted during his show.

“How dare somebody say something like that out loud on television? What country is this? But more to the point, why doesn’t anyone in authority seem outraged by it? Possibly because a lot of them hope that’s our future,” he added.

“Congressman Don Beyer of Northern Virginia — a fashionably radical car dealer from Arlington — has already introduced legislation in the House that would require vaccine passports for all domestic air travel in this country. Sound crazy? It’s just the first step, phase one of a much larger program,” The Fox News host posited.

“Once authoritarian measures like Don Beyer’s have made large numbers of otherwise law-abiding Americans desperate enough to use fake vaccine cards, then we’ll move to the next phase, and this will likely happen soon. You’ll start to hear about the dangerous epidemic of fake documents out there — ‘an epidemic that threatens the public health of this country,’” Carlson ominously predicted.

He explained that there are good and bad fake documents. Good if you are an illegal alien but bad if you are someone who doesn’t want to get the jab.

“So within a short time, guaranteed, we will have another mass panic, this one about fake vaccination cards. And into this hysteria will step Fauci and Biden and Leana Wen and the rest of the power-grabbers in the political-media axis. And suddenly they will have the perfect solution to this terrifying new crisis of fake vaccine cards and the answer, needless to say, will be digital COVID passports. It’ll be so obvious: All your key personal health information, protected by your unique biometric signature, stored safely forever in the cloud. It’s perfect — it’s highly efficient. Only a Russian Q-Anon operative could oppose something so obviously good and essential to the public health,” Carlson sarcastically stated.

“Just don’t forget to bring your fingerprints with you the next time you want to leave your house, or buy food, or fly on an airplane, or visit your children in college, or have a job, or get access to your checking account. Because Leana Wen is going to need to verify that you are following all of the rules. All of those things are privileges now. They’re not rights. They can be taken away,” he warned.

The audacity of this chick Also her name is Leana* https://t.co/DKvoKNaqoy — Shameen | Self-Made & Paid (@ShameenYakubu) September 11, 2021

“If that sounds like a fever dream or paranoia, rest assured it’s not. Without mass resistance, that’s exactly what’s coming, and it’s coming soon. And once it does come, the question is where does it go from there? In a moment of centralized tech surveillance, combined with mass social conformity, and that’s exactly the country we’re living in right now, there aren’t many limits to where it could go,” Carlson commented.

The conservative pundit also asked at one point in the segment, “If they can force you to take a vaccine that you don’t need, what can’t they do?” In a dystopian society, there’s not much they can’t force you to do.

“As Joe Biden himself told the country on Thursday, ‘This is not about freedom.’ And that’s true, it’s not about freedom. Keep in mind it wasn’t so long ago that authorities in this country forcibly sterilized and lobotomized American citizens against their will. Why? In the name of public health. And it wasn’t just a few people, by the way. It was a lot of people. So explain slowly so we can understand why that can’t happen again. Tell us why some version of that isn’t unfolding right now,” he asked.

Carlson concluded by asking Americans how they see this playing out, “Bow to our will or we’ll punish you. Violate your own beliefs. Give us your dignity. And the very moment when the American population desperately needs to be loved, helped, understood, uplifted, they are being degraded and punished by their leaders. How is that going to end?”

Dr. Wen was torched on social media:

I don’t use the word evil lightly. That woman is evil. — The Gentleman Mystic (@BillyRedHorse) September 10, 2021

She must be bat sh*t crazy. Should be allowed nowhere near public policy or offices of influence. — RealHipHopNews (@RealHipHopNews) September 10, 2021

There is no way this ends well. — cops START riots 🦺 (@yourbroSas) September 11, 2021

That may fly in China by the CCP, but not here. — Perry (@BAMAPERRY) September 10, 2021

GFY tyrant — Freedom.Hodl (@Rawb181) September 10, 2021

