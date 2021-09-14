https://www.oann.com/universal-music-group-publishes-ipo-prospectus-ahead-of-39-billion-flotation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=universal-music-group-publishes-ipo-prospectus-ahead-of-39-billion-flotation
The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
September 14, 2021
PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi’s Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, whose artists include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus on Tuesday ahead of a 33 billion euro ($39 billion) stock market flotation this month.
UMG is benefiting from a music industry rebound, underpinned by booming streaming revenues but also a recent surge in sales of vinyl records and CDs.
($1 = 0.8464 euros)
