The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

September 14, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi’s Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, whose artists include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus on Tuesday ahead of a 33 billion euro ($39 billion) stock market flotation this month.

UMG is benefiting from a music industry rebound, underpinned by booming streaming revenues but also a recent surge in sales of vinyl records and CDs.

